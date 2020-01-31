After tax spat with U.S., UK says additional tariffs…

LONDON, Jan 22 – Additional tariffs between Britain and the United States would not be in the interests of businesses and consumers, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s spokesman said on Wednesday, after the United States warned of retalitation to a planned digital tax.

“Additional tariffs harm businesses and consumers on both sides of the Atlantic,” the spokesman said, stressing that that was Britain’s general approach to tariffs.

He said the country’s planned digital tax would be proportionate and temporary and would cease to have effect when a global solution to taxing online services companies was found. (Reporting by William James, editing by Kylie MacLellan)