After telling a teen she was “every paedophile’s dream,” a Glasgow private hire driver was fired.

After telling a teenager she was ‘every paedophile’s dream,’ a Glasgow private hire driver was fired.

The 17-year-old claimed that when the driver inquired about her age, he responded that he believed she was only 12 years old.

He then made the vile remark before laughing it off.

After telling a teenage girl in the back seat of his car that she was “every paedophile’s dream,” a Glasgow private hire driver has been fired.

The 17-year-old claimed that when the driver inquired about her age, he mistook her for a 12-year-old.

He went on to call her a “paedophile’s dream” before joking about it.

After receiving the complaint, the driver was fired from Network Private Hire, which said it took “swift and decisive action.”

The driver was placed on administrative leave while an investigation was conducted, and he was later fired.

The licensing department of Glasgow City Council has been informed.

“We can confirm that we do not tolerate any such behavior and took swift and decisive action,” a spokesperson for Network Private Hire told STV.

On its Facebook page, community group No1seems2care expressed gratitude to Network Private Hire for taking the action on behalf of the girl’s mother.

“No right-thinking person would find his comments about paedophilia to a teen girl amusing,” the post read.

“Paedophilia is no laughing matter, especially when it involves a teenage girl alone in the back of a taxi.”

“We have received notice of this complaint and it will be dealt with in the proper manner,” a spokesman for Glasgow City Council said.