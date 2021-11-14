After telling her story to the media, a woman from Pennsylvania who was abandoned at birth finds her biological family: ‘It’s just a blessing.’

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s STEPHANIE FARR contributed to this article.

Shelly Ward-Moore was going through her email on June 16 when she came across The Philadelphia Inquirer’s morning newsletter.

“Can you assist her in finding her biological parents?” was the subject line that day.

Ward-Moore tried to delete the email because she thought the line referred to an event earlier this year, but she couldn’t for some reason.

“I was afraid my computer had been hacked,” she explained.

“It was almost as if it was saying, ‘You’re not going to delete this until you read it,’ so I said, ‘Perhaps I just need to read this anyway.'”

Cheryl Edwards, a woman found in a pillowcase as a newborn in a Philadelphia rowhouse, was the featured story in the newsletter that day.

“Abandoned at birth in West Philly in 1967, she still seeks answers,” read the headline.

“I knew this story as soon as I saw the headline!” Ward-Moore, 65, of West Oak Lane, said. “As soon as I saw my grandfather’s name, I screamed!”

“I was the only one at home, so I ran up and down the stairs screaming, ‘OH MY GOD! OH MY GOD! This is the baby!’

Ward-Moore, her sister, Geraldine Ward, 62, and several members of her extended family contacted The Inquirer within 24 hours of Edwards’ story going viral, claiming that they not only knew Edwards’ story, but that they believed they were her biological relatives.

“I’ll tell her everything she needs to know,” says the narrator.

“Even though we aren’t related, I feel a bond with her.”

Since yesterday, I’ve been going through the motions.”

August

Ward-Moore had always suspected Edwards was her first cousin, and DNA test results confirmed it on March 13, one day before Edwards’ 54th birthday.

Edwards’ half-brother was discovered through DNA testing a few weeks later.

“I had no idea about my past from the age of nine until I was 53.”

We get an answer less than 24 hours after the story is published, after all those years of wondering.

Edwards said, “I’m still blown away by it.”

“It’s important for people to…

