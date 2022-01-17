After ten builders who ‘love their phone and want their mummy’ walked off the job, the building boss demands ‘no snowflakes’ in the job ad.

Adam Weedon, 40, is looking to hire laborers for his Chatham, Kent-based company Ad-A-Brick Building Services, but has promised to weed out unsuitable candidates with a blunt ad.

Adam advertised the position on social media, explaining what the job entails, the requirement for a driver’s license, and the pay rate.

However, he goes on to say that the role is “hard work,” and that “no snowflakes need apply.”

Adam shared the ad after claiming to have hired ten men aged 30 and under in the last year who “love” their phones and quit because the job was “too hard.”

“I’ve been looking for a construction worker and wrote the ‘no snowflake’ ad because everyone nowadays wants a job but doesn’t want to work for the money,” Adam said.

“Over the course of a year, I’ve had ten people.”

“They’re all addicted to their phones and find tasks like pushing a wheelbarrow, laying slabs, and laying drives and pathways too difficult.”

“I wrote the ad because they [the people previously hired]don’t fit the bill – they’re workaholics, always on their phones, and want their mummy to pamper them,” he added.

“They leave, and the next day they don’t show up because it’s too difficult.”

After hiring blokes who weren’t up to the task, the frustrated building manager wrote the ad, he said he was at the end of his tether.

He also stated that he has considered jumping out of the digger himself to complete the task.

“The decision to write the ad had been bubbling up for a while,” Adam said.

My friends who own businesses all say the same thing [about employees].

“I’m starting to get a little tired of it.”

I’m still looking for someone; I’ll give them a chance and see what happens.

“For the time being, I’m going to work on my own.”

“I’ll just jump in and out of the digger and finish the job myself.”

“JOB ADVERT FOR JANUARY ONWARDS,” says the ad, which was posted on December 14th.

“Full-time laboring position, pay based on experience, hard work required, so no slackers.”

“It’s preferable if you have a driver’s license or live close to Walderslade.”