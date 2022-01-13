After ten years as an extreme tattoo model, I’ve changed a lot – and I’ve got the pictures to prove it.

After ten years as an extreme tattoo model, I’ve changed a lot – and I’ve got the photos to prove it.

YOU WON’T BELIEVE HOW MUCH A WOMAN HAS CHANGED OVER THE LAST TEN YEARS AFTER BECOMING AN EXTREME TATTOO MODEL.

Briana Todd, who goes by the Instagram handle fallenmoon13, has spent the last decade adorning her body with intricate tattoos.

Briana recently shared photos of herself from 2012 that have since undergone a dramatic transformation.

She can be seen in one photo wearing an oversized black hoodie and a purple beanie while taking a selfie in the mirror, with no tattoos or piercings visible.

Another photo shows the 26-year-old artist from Connecticut, who has tatts all over her arms and torso.

Briana, who has over 530,000 Instagram followers, has calligraphy tattoos on her body.

Her hand has a dragoon tattooed on it, and her neck has striking coloured patterns.

She also has swirls, flowers, and a large bear as a centerpiece on her stomach.

The post has received over 17,000 likes, with many people praising her new look.

“Ageing like fine wine,” one fan said.

“Went from gorgeous as hell to gorgeous as hell,” said another.

“The glow up is real,” a third said, while a fourth added, “Can’t believe I’ve been following you for so long.”

“You’ve progressed a great deal.”

Briana isn’t the only tattoo model who has undergone a drastic transformation.

Amber Luke, an Australian model who flaunts her tatts from head to toe, earns a staggering £162,000 per year.

Amber, 26, sells racy pictures of her tattooed body on OnlyFans, where she is now in the top 0.03 percent of creators.

After getting her eyeballs inked, Sarah Sabbath, 26, went bling.

“The guy didn’t put enough saline solution into it when I got my eyes done,” she told the Daily Star.

“I went blind from my eye tattoos because there was too much ink and not enough water solution.”

“I couldn’t watch TV, I didn’t like being around bright lights, and I didn’t like being outside.”

“It made me depressed to the point of being suicidal.”

She hasn’t let the botched op deter her, and she recently returned for revisions and face tattoos.

“I love art,” she told the publication.

I’m a very outgoing person with a lot of guts.

I’m drawn to unique things, so facial tattoos piqued my interest.

“Don’t worry, I make a living as a tattoo artist.”

People are drawn to my appearance.

Some people think it’s cool, while others don’t.”