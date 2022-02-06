After testing positive for COVID-19, Turkey’s president and first lady are experiencing’mild symptoms.’

ISTANBUL (Turkey)

After testing positive for the omicron variant of the coronavirus on Saturday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and First Lady Emine Erdogan experienced “mild symptoms” of COVID-19.

“Our doctor gave us a routine check-up this morning.

Fortunately, there are no drawbacks.

We’re still having minor symptoms today, but Mrs. and I are working from home.

Erdogan said in a tweet on Sunday, “Emine.”

Erdogan has been showered with congratulations from world leaders and politicians.

President Ersin Tatar of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Pakistani President Arif Alvi, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, Kosovo President Vjosa Osmani, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmaajo, Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele, Guatemala’

Erdogan and the first lady thanked the leaders for their good wishes in separate tweets.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev also called Erdogan to wish him and his wife a speedy recovery.

During their phone conversation, the two leaders discussed various aspects of Azerbaijani-Turkish friendship.