After the agricultural sector warned of post-Brexit food insecurity, a seasonal farm work visa scheme was extended.

After warnings of post-Brexit food insecurity, a seasonal farm work visa scheme has been extended.

Farmers have repeatedly expressed their dissatisfaction with the impact of a labor shortage caused by foreign workers.

Following farmers’ complaints about post-Brexit labor shortages, the government has extended the seasonal farm work visa scheme until 2024.

The industry has previously expressed concerns about the impact of Brexit on food security and accused the government of not listening to its concerns.

Previously, the Home Office had been hesitant to increase the number of visas available to seasonal workers.

The government announced on Christmas Eve that the seasonal worker scheme, which allows foreign workers to come to the UK for up to six months to work in the horticulture industry, would be extended.

Next year, 30,000 visas will be available through the seasonal worker visa route, with the possibility of an additional 10,000 being added.

According to the Home Office and the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs, the number of visas available will be kept under review and will begin to decline in 2023.

While the government recognizes the industry’s reliance on foreign workers, it wants employers to improve pay and conditions in order to attract more UK workers.

“The extension of the Seasonal Worker visa route strikes the right balance of supporting the industry while it transitions to employing and prioritizing domestic workers,” said Kevin Foster, Minister for Safe and Legal Migration.

The National Farmers’ Union (NFU) has repeatedly called for immediate action to address agricultural labor shortages.

Due to a staffing shortage, its members have had to throw away produce and reduce production.

The National Pig Association told me in September that over 70,000 pigs were on the verge of being slaughtered due to staffing shortages.

According to the NFU, the pandemic, EU nationals returning home as a result of Brexit, and the UK’s immigration crackdown are all factors contributing to the labor shortage.

The union applauded the scheme’s expansion and inclusion of ornamental horticulture, which it says is “critically needed for flower and plant growers across the country.”

“This is good news for the thousands of fruit, vegetable, and flower growers who rely on seasonal workers to help pick, pack, and grade our iconic fresh produce,” NFU vice president Tom Bradshaw said in a statement.

These growers will be overjoyed to have clarity.

