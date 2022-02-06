After the birth of a baby boy, a surrogate sister makes a sibling’s dream come true.

Laura Knight expressed her hope that her success story would encourage others who are suffering from the disease, which affects one out of every 5,000 women.

After giving birth to a “miracle” baby, a selfless surrogate nurse has allowed her sister to start a family.

After offering to act as a surrogate because her younger sister was born without a uterus due to Mayer Rokitansky Küster Hauser syndrome (MRKH), Hayley Burton gave Laura Knight and her husband David ‘the missing piece to their life.’

According to BirminghamLive, Hayley, 33, has a condition that affects one in every 5,000 women, but it didn’t stop the family dream from becoming a reality.

Noah Knight was born on January 10 at Russells Hall Hospital in Dudley, West Midlands, weighing 7lbs 14oz.

Laura, who is 29 years old, expressed her hope that her story of recovery could help others who are dealing with the same problem.

“I can’t express how fortunate and grateful we are for Noah and for what Hayley has done,” she said.

“He’s completely transformed our lives; we had no idea there was anything missing.”

He was now the missing link.

We didn’t even realize there was a hole until he filled it.

We can’t imagine life without him now; it’s as if he’s always been here.

The close-knit siblings, both ward Sisters at nearby Sandwell Hospital, are also taking maternity leave together.

“Hayley adores him and sees him almost every day.

Laura, a first-time mom, added, “She helps me out and we go out for coffee.”

After incredible mum-of-two Hayley sat the couple down to ‘talk about the future,’ the surrogacy journey began at Birmingham Women’s Hospital in 2019.

However, due to delays with the NHS during the Covid-19 pandemic, they decided to continue treatment privately, beginning in March 2021 with Care Fertility.

Hayley went into labor at Russell Hall Hospital on January 10 following a healthy pregnancy and a false alarm on New Year’s Eve.

At 5 p.m., the sisters drove to the hospital together, with Richard, 34, Hayley’s husband, and David, 31, arriving five minutes later, ready for the birth.

Noah was born just 90 minutes later.

