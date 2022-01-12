After the BYOB party apologized, a Tory MP called Boris Johnson a “dead man walking.”

Following the BYOB party’s apology, a Tory MP labels Boris Johnson a “dead man walking.”

Although the Prime Minister was unable to persuade his own backbenchers, he may have bought himself some time.

After his apology for attending a “BYOB” party during the first Covid lockdown failed to persuade his backbenchers, Tory MPs warned Boris Johnson that he is a “dead man walking.”

Following his admission that he thanked staff in the Downing St garden at an event on May 20, Conservatives claimed the Prime Minister was living on borrowed time in No10.

Mr Johnson told the Commons that he understands the public’s “rage” over the incident, but that he believes it was technically legal.

During Prime Minister’s Questions, he stated, “I implicitly believed that this was a work event.”

Senior Conservatives, however, dismissed the explanation, with Sir Roger Gale, a veteran backbencher, insisting that Mr Johnson had already misled Parliament and was a “dead man walking” politically.

Sir Roger, a longtime critic of the Prime Minister, predicted that Mr Johnson would not resign, and that his fate would be decided by the executive of the backbench 1922 Committee – the so-called “men in grey suits.”

“We now know that the Prime Minister spent 25 minutes at what was clearly a party,” he said on BBC Radio 4’s The World At One.

“After today’s Prime Minister’s Question Time, it appears to me that the Prime Minister is a political dead man walking.”

Sir Roger later added on Twitter, “‘Bring a bottle’ to a’work event’ is a novel idea! Very thin ice indeed!”

Another senior Tory told me that the PM had done enough to keep his job “for the time being.”

“I can’t help but think the country will call bullshit at this increasingly embattled Prime Minister,” the MP added.

According to the source, it’s unclear whether the apology will be enough to prevent a concerted effort to remove him in the coming weeks and months.

“I’m not saying he’s safe,” Tory MP Sir Christopher Chope told the BBC.

His apologies, I believe, have bought him some time.”

Simon Hart, the Welsh Secretary, expressed concern that the issue of Downing Street parties was causing damage to the government, indicating growing discontent within his own Cabinet.

