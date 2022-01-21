After the Christmas harvest was delayed due to mild weather, the UK is bracing for a late cauliflower glut.

After mild weather postponed the Christmas harvest, the UK is bracing for a late cauliflower glut.

‘Cauliflower is a cool-weather vegetable, and the season got off to a bad start in August and September due to a lack of cold nights, which are necessary for growth.’

More than half a million cauliflowers are about to be harvested in the United Kingdom, resulting in an avalanche of cauliflowers.

Cauliflowers flowered too late for Christmas due to difficult growing conditions caused by mild weather, and growers are now left with surplus supplies.

UK retailers were forced to sell French and Spanish imports during the holiday season, when demand was at its peak.

Producers in Lincolnshire, such as TH Clements, must now shift their crops.

“We had some of the worst growing conditions in many years,” said Richard Mowbray, the company’s commercial director. “It’s hit us really hard because we missed out on the big Christmas market.”

“Cauliflower is a cool-weather vegetable, and the season got off to a shaky start in August and September due to a lack of cold nights, which are critical for growth.

“The plants did not flower at the appropriate time, which was late October and early November.

“Instead, they began flowering in December, a month behind schedule.”

Tesco has agreed to reduce the price of the vegetables for the next two weeks.

“Cauliflower is one of the festive vegetables that is extremely popular with Christmas dinner,” Tesco produce buying manager Sam Miller said.

“We learned in November that our suppliers would be unable to meet our orders due to crop failure, which was causing severe problems across the UK market.”

PA’s additional reporting

UK braces for late cauliflower glut after mild weather delayed Christmas harvest