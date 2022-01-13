After the city was put on lockdown, a Chinese woman was stuck at her blind date’s house for days.

She documented her daily life while stuck at the man’s house in a series of video diary entries on Chinese social media, showing him cooking dinner, doing daily chores, and working on his laptop.

After a Chinese city went into a rapid lockdown while they were enjoying a meal, a woman was reportedly stuck at her blind date's house for days.

On 5 January, officials in Zhengzhou, Henan province, reported an outbreak of Covid cases, prompting officials to impose lockdowns in certain areas of the city to contain the virus.

At the same time, a 30-year-old woman known only by her surname Wang was having dinner at the home of a blind date.

“There was an outbreak shortly after I arrived in Zhengzhou, and his community was put on lockdown, and I couldn’t leave,” she told Shanghai-based The Paper this week.

She went on to say that she had come to the city for a week to look for suitors.

Her family had paired her with 10 men because she was “getting old now,” and the unidentified man was the fifth man she had gone on a date with.

The videos went viral, with more than 30 million views on Weibo, a Chinese Twitter-like platform, as of Thursday.

Despite spending four days together, the couple was not a good match, as Ms Wang stated that she wanted to date someone who was more talkative.

It’s unclear whether she’s been able to leave his house since then.

As part of its zero-Covid strategy, China has imposed restrictions to varying degrees across the country, with millions of people in three cities – Anyang, Yuzhou, and Xi’an – currently under lockdown.

People in Zhengzhou were told last week that they couldn’t leave the city without permission from authorities while the city’s 12.6 million residents were being tested.

Since last week, the city has reported over 100 Covid cases.

