After the council lost £8,000 in six months, traffic wardens have been told to issue more parking fines.

Drivers are being warned as traffic wardens are being told to issue more parking tickets after the council lost £8,000 in six months.

Between November 1, 2020, and September 30, 2021, Blaenau Gwent council issued only 1,029 tickets.

The council’s business model, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service, requires the issuance of 3,500 penalty notices each year.

To meet their targets, ticket officers will have to triple the number of fines they issue.

It comes after the scheme’s costs decreased by £8.042 this year, resulting in a deficit of £8.042.

Staff had been redeployed, according to Blaenau Gwent council officer Mark Hopkins.

According to the BBC, this influenced the number of fines imposed.

The scheme ended up with a £11,466 surplus in 2020-21, thanks in part to a £27,000 Welsh government grant.

This was to compensate for car parking payments that were lost during the first national lockdown, which took place between March and July 2020.

However, between April and September of this year, the cost showed an £8,042 deficit.

“A full review is required,” Mandy Moore, chair of the community services scrutiny committee, said.

“With the exception of Covid, we haven’t gotten the best results.”

“We haven’t had a long run of having two CPOs (Civil Enforcement Officers) fully working in Blaenau Gwent due to Covid restrictions, staff unavailability, and sickness,” Mr Hopkins responded.

Mrs Moore also suggested that the review look into whether the area has enough parking officers.

“It is critical that the existing business model can continue to progress and ensure safety where required,” said Joanna Wilkins, a council executive member for the environment.

