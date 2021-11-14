After the crash, a beloved Pennsylvania principal wept.

After the crash, the beloved Pa. principal wept.

While driving his son to soccer practice, a well-liked Montgomery County high school principal was killed in a car accident.

Sean Hughes, the 14-year principal of Lower Merion High School, was killed in the crash on Saturday morning, according to NBC 10.

According to reports, his son sustained non-life threatening injuries.

Students left flowers and notes outside his office window, where senior Sophia Kagan told Action News 6 ABC that he was well-liked.

“Our four years at Lower Merion have been so tragic,” she told the station.

“With Kobe Bryant’s death, COVID, and now this, we were really hoping to have him see us grow up after all of that.”

“Not just at Lower Merion High School, but throughout Lower Merion,” parent Bill Hillman told 6 ABC.

Thousands of students passed through Lower Merion’s halls over the years, and Hughes was well-liked by them.

He knew the majority of them by name and was always willing to listen to their concerns, cheer them on, and encourage them in their achievements.

In the halls, they greeted him with his signature nickname, ‘Huuuuughes.'”

Mumin added that he is confident that Hughes’ message of “character counts” will be carried by students for the rest of their lives.