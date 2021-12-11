After the events of the last few weeks, Boris Johnson must regain our trust.

After the events of the last few weeks, Boris Johnson must reclaim our trust.

To put it mildly, the Government has had a difficult few weeks.

My Conservative colleagues, as well as the general public, have been irritated by a series of unforced errors and misjudgments.

The Prime Minister effectively ordered Conservative MPs to blow up the House of Commons’ standards system under the guise of former MP Owen Paterson’s report into lobbying activities.

The outrage was palpable, and the about-face was swift.

For those of us who didn’t vote with the government, it was a vexing episode, and for my colleagues who did, it was a very uncomfortable one.

If the team captain makes a mistake, they should accept responsibility and apologize.

That is leadership, and it was sorely lacking during the Paterson fiasco.

Many of my colleagues will remember how that was handled, and a trust gap has now developed between ministers and backbenchers.

This is also why an increasing number of people are finding it difficult to believe those at the top when they claim that numerous Christmas parties were not held last year due to Covid restrictions.

Many of us missed out on seeing loved ones last Christmas, exchanging Christmas gifts at gas stations, or being unable to say our final goodbyes to dying relatives.

The suspicious timing of the Downing Street Christmas party revelations and the decision to impose Plan B Covid restrictions, which MPs will vote on next week, is also troubling.

This decision was made so quickly by 10 Downing Street, according to reports, that Plan B was not being discussed at 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

Number 10 was sending out instructions for Plan B to be unveiled the next day by 11 p.m., two hours after the Christmas party video went public.

Big decisions that affect people’s lives, livelihoods, and mental health across our country should not be made solely to avoid making embarrassing headlines.

This is especially true when we consider the cost of Plan B Covid restrictions.

According to a leaked government analysis from late October, Plan B would cost the economy between £11 billion and £18 billion between now and March 2022.

The events of the last few weeks have seriously harmed the credibility of those at the top, from the Paterson fiasco to the Christmas party revelations.

“Why should people listen to the Prime Minister’s instructions to follow the rules when people inside 10 Downing Street don’t?” Sun on Sunday readers will ask.

A general election may be held as early as May 2023.

