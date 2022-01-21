After the FBI investigation, Gabby Petito’s lawyer says there’s “no doubt” Brian Laundrie murdered the vlogger, while the Petito family waits for the final report.

After an FBI investigation, Gabby Petito’s lawyer says there’s “no doubt” Brian Laundrie murdered the vlogger, as the Petito family awaits the results.

GABBY Petito’s lawyer has stated that Brian Laundrie murdered the vlogger “without a doubt.”

The remarks come as the deceased couple’s families await the FBI’s final statement.

“We truly appreciate the FBI’s diligent and painstaking efforts in this extremely complicated case,” Gabby’s family attorney said in a statement.

“There is no doubt that Brian Laundrie murdered Gabby based on the quality and quantity of facts and information gathered by the FBI.”

It comes after Brian and Gabby’s families reached an agreement on the couple’s possessions.

The notebook found by Laundrie’s body at the Carlton Reserve on October 20, 2021 is among the assets currently in the possession of the FBI.

Chris and Roberta Laundrie’s attorney, Steven Bertolino, told WFLA that “an agreement in principle has been reached with respect to the distribution of property between the families.”

Gabby’s parents, Joe and Nichole, met with the FBI in Tampa on Thursday, according to News Nation’s Brian Entin; however, the purpose of the meeting is still unknown.

According to the filing, Chris and Roberta Laundrie filed a petition in Sarasota County court on December 8 to be granted access to their son’s belongings, which include two bank accounts with (dollar)20,000.

Bertolino, on the other hand, stated that the notebook would not be given to the Laundries.

“The petition is simply for the administration of his estate, which is primarily his bank account,” Bertolino told Fox News.

“Law enforcement returns property in its own right.”

The public is hoping that the notebook will shed light on the final weeks before Laundrie, 23, committed suicide in Florida’s Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Reserve.

While traveling with Gabby, Laundrie was seen with notebooks.

While exploring the Appalachian Trail in Georgia, Brian was tucked under some blankets next to a stream and appeared to be relaxing in a hammock.

A green spiral notebook with a handful of fine point ink pens was seen stacked on top of a paperback edition of Chuck Palahniuk’s Lullaby.

Also, while the young couple was camping in Zion National Park, Utah, on their ill-fated cross-country road trip, an orange notebook was discovered inside a tent.

Gabby’s immaculately decorated 2012 Ford Transit Connect van’s interior appears to have other notebooks shelved.

Laundrie’s best friend told The US Sun in November 2021 that the 23-year-old’s notebook might contain clues to Gabby’s death.

“Hopefully, his notebook will detail what we all want to know,” a friend says.

