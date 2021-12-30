After the Ghislaine Maxwell verdict, Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre says ‘others must be held accountable.’

A civil lawsuit has been filed against Prince Andrew by Virginia Roberts Giuffre.

Following the conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell, Prince Andrew’s accuser, who claims she was trafficked to have sex with him, said “others must be held accountable.”

“Another step in justice being served,” Virginia Roberts Giuffre said of Maxwell’s sex trafficking conviction, which could land him in prison for decades.

Following a month-long trial, a Manhattan jury found Maxwell guilty of preying on and grooming vulnerable girls as young as 14 for abuse by convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

Ms Giuffre, who has filed a civil sex case against Andrew and appears in an infamous photo with the duke and his friend Maxwell, expressed her “faith” that others will be held accountable.

Maxwell, 60, was charged with helping to entice vulnerable teenagers to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004. She was labeled “dangerous” by the prosecution.

The focus will now shift to Ms Giuffre’s damages action, in which she is suing the Queen’s son for alleged sexual assault.

She claims she was trafficked to have sex with Andrew when she was 17 and a minor under US law by Epstein, the duke’s former friend.

Andrew has consistently denied all allegations.

Ms Roberts said she had “lived with the horrors of Maxwell’s abuse” and praised the four women who testified during the trial following Maxwell’s conviction on Wednesday.

“I hope that today is not the end, but rather the beginning of justice being served,” she added.

Maxwell wasn’t acting alone.

Others need to be held accountable as well.

I’m confident they will be.”

Maxwell’s New York trial heard how she dragged a 14-year-old girl to an orgy, groped another victim, and put on a schoolgirl outfit for a third accuser before a sexualized massage with her former boyfriend Epstein because she “thought it would be fun.”

Maxwell allegedly imposed a “culture of silence… by design” at Epstein’s properties, telling staff to “see nothing, hear nothing, and say nothing,” according to the court in the Southern District of New York.

The jury was told how the defendant lived a “life” while the “horrific abuse” was taking place.

