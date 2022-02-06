After the Hell Week test, a Navy SEAL candidate died.

After the Hell Week test, a Navy SEAL candidate passes away.

WASHINGTON (AP) — One Navy SEAL candidate died and another was hospitalized after becoming ill just hours after passing the grueling Hell Week test, which concludes the first phase of assessment and selection for Navy commandos, according to the Navy.

Both were rushed to a hospital in California, according to the Navy.

During the five-and-a-half-day Hell Week, the Navy said neither of them had an accident or unusual incident.

The test is part of the SEALs’ BUDS class, which teaches basic underwater demolition, survival, and other combat skills.

It happens in the fourth week, when SEAL candidates are being evaluated in the hopes of being chosen for training at the Naval Special Warfare Basic Training Command.

On Friday, one of the candidates passed away at Sharp Coronado Hospital in Coronado, California.

At Naval Medical Center San Diego, the other was in good health.

The cause of death, according to the Navy, is unknown at this time and is being investigated.

In accordance with Navy policy, the sailor’s name was withheld until his family was notified 24 hours later.

Physical and psychological strength, as well as water competency and leadership skills, are all put to the test in the SEAL program.

The program is so demanding that only about half of the candidates make it through Hell Week, when they are tested to their limits.

In 2016, Seaman James Derek Lovelace, a 21-year-old SEAL candidate, died during the assessment phase.

His instructor pushed him underwater at least twice while he was struggling to tread water in full gear in a huge pool.

He died after losing consciousness.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner initially classified his death as a homicide.

The Navy announced a year later that it would not pursue criminal charges in the drowning of Lovelace following an investigation.

An autopsy revealed that he died as a result of an enlarged heart, as well as an abnormal coronary artery, which has been linked to sudden cardiac death, particularly in athletes.

The autopsy report did not specify how much Lovelace’s heart abnormalities contributed to his death.

A Navy SEAL commander died from injuries sustained during a training accident in Virginia just two months ago.

Cmdr

