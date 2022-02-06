After the increase in the energy price cap, the poorest pensioners are at risk of losing their council tax rebate.

After the increase in the energy price cap, the poorest pensioners may be unable to receive assistance.

The poorest retirees are at risk of being left out of financial assistance for the energy crisis, which has been criticized for failing to help the most vulnerable.

Concerns have been raised about how the Government’s £150 rebate will affect low-income individuals who already receive means-tested council tax assistance.

“We urgently need clarity from the Treasury on how the proposed council tax rebate will work for those who already receive 100% rebates, such as the poorest pensioners,” said Sir Steve Webb, a former pensions minister and now partner at consultancy LCP.

“This group is unquestionably a top priority for assistance with soaring energy bills, and it is critical that they are not left out.”

If it is intended that retirees on benefits make a separate claim for this assistance, the process should be as automated and streamlined as possible.

Without this, there is a real danger that the program will overlook some of the most vulnerable people.”

People in bands A to D, which account for 80% of English households, will receive a £150 council tax reduction to help with rising energy costs.

However, according to the Resolution Foundation, more than one in ten of England’s poorest households – 640,000 in total – live in band E(plus) homes and will miss out on the rebate.

Some people on benefits, as well as older people who receive the guarantee credit portion of pension credit, are eligible for a council tax reduction and may even have their bill paid in full.

The Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, according to the Treasury, plans to release detailed council tax rebate guidance for local governments next week.

According to Taxpayers Alliance research, households in Blackpool pay nearly £2,000 in council tax per year but earn the least on average, at £19,808.

In Islington, north London, workers earn £41,329 per year and pay around £1,600 in council tax.

“The Chancellor’s targeted council tax rebate will result in some low-income households falling through the cracks,” says the report.

