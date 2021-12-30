After the largest increase in a single year, house prices in the United Kingdom reached a new high in December.

House prices in the United Kingdom reached a new high in December, following the largest year-on-year increase.

In December, the average house price was £254,822, up £23,902 from the previous month, according to the Nationwide Building Society.

According to the Nationwide, house prices increased by the most in a year, reaching a new high.

According to the building society, the average house price in December was £254,822, up £23,902 (10.4%) from the previous year.

Despite the end of the stamp duty holiday this year, Robert Gardner, chief economist at Nationwide, said that demand for homes has remained strong.

“Despite the surge in activity earlier this year, mortgage approvals for house purchases have continued to run above pre-pandemic levels,” he added.

“In fact, the total number of property transactions in the first 11 months of 2021 was nearly 30% higher than in the same period of 2019.”

“At the same time, the supply of available homes has remained extremely low throughout the year, contributing to the strong rate of price growth.”

“The price of a typical UK home has now reached a record high of £254,822, up £23,902 over the year – the largest single-year increase we’ve seen in cash terms,” he said.

The housing market’s outlook is still “extremely uncertain,” according to Nationwide.

“The market’s strength surprised in 2021 and could surprise again in the coming year,” Mr Gardner said.

The market is still moving, and shifts in housing preferences as a result of the pandemic could keep activity and price growth going.”

Jinesh Vohra, the founder of Sprive.com, a mortgage repayment and saving app, predicted that property values would continue to rise in 2022.

“House prices will continue to rise due to the current housing shortage in the UK, particularly in cities such as London, Leeds, Birmingham, and Manchester, and especially with Birmingham hosting the Commonwealth Games,” he said.

However, price increases will be less dramatic than in 2021, when stamp duty relief boosted prices.

Uncertainty and rising interest rates should keep house prices from rising too quickly.

“With interest rates expected to rise in the coming years, I expect more savvy homeowners to pay off their mortgages as soon as possible.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if the number of people looking increases.

