After the new series, there was a 33% increase in people learning to play Beatles songs.

People have been inspired to pick up a guitar as a result of the film.

Following the release of Peter Jackson’s epic documentary series Get Back on Disney(plus), the Beatles are on everyone’s minds, and Fender has seen a 33% increase in people learning to play the band’s music on its Fender Play platform.

Fender Play is an online guitar, bass, and ukulele learning app.

Fender Play is designed to help players overcome difficulties by providing song tabs, bite-sized lessons, trackable progress, and a song-based curriculum with video lessons from the songwriters themselves.

Like an in-person tutor, the app can listen to you play and grade your progress.

On Fender Play, you can learn 14 Beatles songs for free with a 30-day trial at www.fender.complay.

Fender Play has a comprehensive list of songs to learn: