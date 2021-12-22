After the school massacre, a student who claimed he wanted to ‘break the record’ didn’t make a ‘true threat,’ according to Pa.

When a Pennsylvania high school student talked about “beating the record” after a deadly school shooting spree, a divided state Supreme Court ruled that he didn’t make a “true threat” that warranted criminal charges.

So, in a majority opinion written by Justice Kevin Dougherty, the court overturned the delinquency adjudication and probation sentence imposed on the then-15-year-old in February 2018, six days after 17 students were killed by a gunman at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

After a fellow student at the West Side Career and Technology Center in Luzerne County overheard his beat the record remark, the student was expelled and then charged. She told investigators she wasn’t sure if he was “‘talking to someone (else), or (if) he just said it’ aloud,” Dougherty noted.

Dougherty wrote that a classmate had overheard the student in the hallway saying that he “doesn’t think people deserve to live and everyone should just die.”

The student who was punished for the statements was described by classmates as “a loner who likes to dress in black attire,” according to the justice.

The state’s highest court had to decide whether the student’s statement was serious enough to be prosecuted under Pennsylvania’s threat statutes.

The justices also considered whether the statements were protected by the US Constitution’s free speech clause.

They took on the case after the delinquency adjudication was upheld by the state Superior Court.

“We respectfully disagree with the Superior Court’s determination…that (the student’s) speech crossed the line from protected expression to a proscribable true threat uttered with reckless disregard for the risk of inciting terror in the listener,” Dougherty wrote.

“The evidence is simply insufficient to support the conclusion that (the student) posed a threat as defined by” state law.

“The entire record demonstrates only that (student) expressed an opinion to one person, and then another person overheard him make a facially ambiguous statement either to himself or to an unidentified third party weeks later,” the justice continued.

“The first statement, an opinion, was unquestionably protected by the Constitution; the second statement was too vague to…

