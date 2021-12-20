After the shooting death of rapper Young Dolph, rapper Blac Youngsta performs a Young Dolph diss track in front of a packed crowd.

After the shooting death of Young Dolph, rapper Blac Youngsta shocks the crowd by performing a Young Dolph diss track in front of a packed crowd.

THIS is the shocking moment rapper Blac Youngsta performed a diss track aimed at Young Dolph in front of a sold-out crowd one month after the rapper’s death.

Youngsta rapping his 2006 track Shake Sum during his show at Aces of Dallas nightclub in Dallas, Texas, according to a video circulating on social media.

Young Dolph, who was fatally shot at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis last month, is the target of the song.

The lyrics call Young Dolph a f*** boy and use a variety of other slurs, using inflammatory language.

Footage shows an animated Youngsta smoking and lighting up on stage before ripping into the deceased musician with zeal.

“Young Dolph Thorton wanna play hoI’m on tour with the K hoMac 11, Smith and Wesson, extended clip, 100 rounds thoughHow the f*** you the king of Memphis, you ain’t from the city, you from ChicagoF*** boy, you better lay lowKillers move when I say soKillers move when I say soKillers move when I say soKillers move when I say soKillers move when I say soKillers move when

“Dolph, you ain’t put in no workYou a ho on the low-lowTalkin’ about you the plug best friend, n****, you ain’t sellin’ no workN**** bustin’ on you in your own hood f***-boy, you a no show,” says the n****.

On social media, young Dolph fans slammed the move, calling it disrespectful.

“Better stop dissing the dead before he gets smoked, Smdh… long live Dolph!!!! It’s Dolph!!!!!!!!!!!” one person wrote.

“Thats wacc Dolph still tha king of Memphis Rip Dolph mane!!!!!” said another.

“Wow that s*** was wack as f*** and real disrespectful,” said another.

The beef between the two dates back at least four years, when Youngsta was accused of being involved in a shooting incident in February 2017 that targeted Young Dolph.

Outside the annual Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association (CIAA) basketball tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina, Young Dolph’s SUV was shot 100 times.

According to XXL Mag, Youngsta has been arrested and charged for his alleged involvement.

He was accused of six counts of discharging a firearm into occupied property and one count of felony conspiracy, but he denied the charges.

Youngsta was cleared of all charges in the case in May of 2019.

On November 17, 2021, young Dolph died after stopping at Makeda’s Cookies in Memphis, Tennessee, to buy some baked goods.

Someone drove up to the store and shot the rapper inside, killing him.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene, according to police.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland expressed his displeasure with the senseless deaths.

“The tragic shooting death of rap artist Young Dolph serves as yet another reminder of the suffering caused by violent crime.”

Young Dolph was in town visiting family, according to the Memphis Daily Memphian…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.