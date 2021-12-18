After the Soviet Union collapsed, billionaire Vladimir Putin admitted to moonlighting as a TAXI DRIVER.

After the collapse of the Soviet Union, billionaire Vladimir Putin admitted to working as a TAXI DRIVER.

The now billionaire Russian president claimed that the early 1990s economic turmoil brought on by the collapse forced him and others to look for new ways to make ends meet.

Putin has stated that the fall of the Soviet Union signaled the end of “historical Russia,” and that the disintegration three decades ago remains a “tragedy” for “the vast majority of citizens.”

The former KGB security services agent made the remarks in an upcoming documentary by Channel One titled “Russia.”

“After all, what is the collapse of the Soviet Union?” he said in it.

“Under the guise of the Soviet Union, historical Russia is collapsing.”

Putin, a devout supporter of the Soviet Union, was shocked when it fell apart, dubbing the collapse “the greatest geopolitical disaster of the twentieth century.”

Putin is concerned about Western military ambitions in ex-Soviet countries.

He has demanded that NATO formally rescind its 2008 decision to open its doors to Georgia and Ukraine in the last few days.

As newly independent Russia transitioned from communism to capitalism, the end of the Union brought with it a period of severe economic instability that pushed many people into poverty.

Putin revealed that he worked as a taxi driver on occasion to supplement his income, according to RIA-Novosti, citing excerpts from the documentary.

“Sometimes I had to earn extra money,” Putin said.

“I mean, work as a private driver to supplement your income.”

To be honest, it’s not something you want to talk about, but that’s what happened.”

His poverty plight stands in stark contrast to the enormous wealth he now enjoys.

His net worth is £52 billion according to CelebrityNetWorth.

Russia was at the heart of the Soviet Union, which grew to include 15 republics stretching from the Baltics to Central Asia.

The Soviet Union disintegrated in 1991, owing to economic problems, and Russia became a sovereign state.