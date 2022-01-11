After the talks between Russia and the United States, there is no reason to be optimistic, according to the Kremlin.

After the Russia-US talks, there is no reason to be optimistic, according to the Kremlin.

Expecting an “exhaustive result” from the first round of negotiations is naive, according to a Kremlin spokesman.

MOSCOW, RUSSIA

Dmitry Peskov, a spokesman for the Kremlin, said on Tuesday that talks between Russia and the US on security guarantees have so far failed to inspire optimism.

On Monday, Russia and the United States began talks in Geneva on a number of issues, including the situation in Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, nuclear weapons control, cybercrime, and other bilateral issues.

Peskov told reporters at a daily press conference in Moscow that the two sides will hold several more rounds of consultations to better understand their respective positions.

“It would be naive to expect one round of negotiations to produce an exhaustive result,” he said, adding that “work will continue.”

“There is no readiness for a high-level conversation,” Peskov said of direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Vice President Joe Biden.

The Geneva talks are taking place after Putin requested that NATO begin talks with Russia last month in order to provide reliable, legally binding, and long-term security guarantees.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov described the talks as “difficult, deep, professional, and concrete” after the first round of consultations on Monday.

“We were able to discuss issues that had previously appeared to be unseen… sort of behind the scenes.”

Everyone knew they existed but pretended not to deal with them, and now things are referred to by their proper names, which has a healing effect on our relations with the West,” he said.