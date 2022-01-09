After the ‘tenant from hell’ left mountains of trash and feces, the horrified landlord had to ‘dig his way back out’ of the ruined property.

After a ‘tenant from hell’ left mountains of trash and feces, a terrified landlord had to ‘dig his way back out’ of the ruined property.

It cost £15,000 to clean up the mess left by a previous tenant.

A horrified landlord discovered his property piled so high with trash and feces that he had to ‘dig his way back out,’ only to be told that the ‘tenant from hell’ would cover the $15,000 clean-up with their £500 deposit.

Danny Hernon was irritated when his 18-year-old tenant refused to return the keys to his three-bedroom, one-bathroom terraced house despite the fact that they had moved out more than two months ago.

When the 54-year-old finally entered the property in Oldham, Greater Manchester, he was met with a stomach-churning stench from the heaps of waste in every room.

Appalling photos show mountains of rotting trash piled to the waist in some areas, including mounds of used toilet paper and what appears to be feces on the bathroom floor.

Bin bags, junk, garbage, and rotting food are piled high in every room, and thick cobwebs hang from the ceiling.

The sassy former tenant claimed that their £500 deposit would cover the ‘carnage,’ which turned the surfaces, floors, and lower walls black with mold and filth – but the clean-up is expected to cost 30 times that amount.

Danny and his business partner will now be responsible for the estimated £15,000 cost of clearing all of the trash and replacing the home’s soiled interior.

However, the landlords have reported their former tenant to the police and the city council in the hopes of recovering some of the damages.

“She gave her notice to move out but was holding back with the keys; she just kept putting it off despite the fact that her tenancy was up,” Danny explained.

“When we finally got the keys, that’s where I found myself.”

I couldn’t believe my eyes.

“Every room was a shambles.”

The front room is empty in the video, but the skip outside is everything that came out of there.

“You can actually hear things cracking under my feet when I walk through the kitchen, and that’s all the bottles and plastic garbage.”

“Because there was so much stuff on the floor, I had to dig to get to the back door.”

“Everything was clumped together – cat litter, dog.”

