After the United Kingdom’s climate pledge, a global rush for lithium is expected to cause the first increase in the price of EV batteries.

The government has promised to phase out petrol and diesel cars by 2020, but the rush to build batteries to power them is set to cause a market earthquake.

It is the UK’s most visible commitment to a carbon-free future: in just eight years, nearly all new cars sold in the country will be electric.

The pledge is part of a larger global auto industry transformation.

New petrol and diesel cars will be banned in 2030 not only in the United Kingdom, but also in Canada, New Zealand, the Netherlands, and Ireland, to name a few.

Meanwhile, major automakers such as GM, Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Volvo have set their own timelines for going electric.

However, it is now becoming clear that this massive shift could have far-reaching consequences.

Analysts predict that the price of electric car batteries will rise for the first time ever this year, reversing the usual trend of green technology becoming less expensive.

In the long run, it may cause an earthquake in the global automobile industry, with China emerging as the leading supplier of electric vehicles (EVs).

A race for control of the world’s lithium, a key ingredient in electric vehicle batteries, is driving these shifts.

Rare Earth Mettle, a new play at London’s Royal Court Theatre that dramatized this battle with a not-so-subtle Elon Musk trying to secure the rights to mine lithium in Bolivia, premiered last month.

However, it is a group of little-known Chinese companies with deep pockets, not American billionaires, who are leading the real-world race for the metal.

According to SP Global, Chinese companies such as Ganfeng Lithium, Zijin Mining, and Chengdu Tianqi Industry Group have been on an “acquisition blitz” over the last ten months.

Chinese companies had acquired 6.4 million tonnes of lithium reserves and resources by October 2021, matching what all companies around the world spent on securing future lithium supplies in the entire year of 2020.

Chinese companies have spent more than (dollar)6 billion on lithium deals in the last decade, ranging from Argentina to Mali, Australia, Canada, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mexico, and Chile.

According to analysts, there is a buying frenzy.

News summary from Infosurhoy in the United Kingdom.

