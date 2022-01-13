After the ‘utter humiliation’ of the Queen stripping him of his titles, Piers Morgan warns Prince Andrew of ‘far worse to come.’

PIERS Morgan has warned Prince Andrew that “far worse is to come” following the Queen’s “complete humiliation” in stripping him of his titles.

In the wake of the Virginia Giuffre sex-assault lawsuit, the fiery broadcaster warned the Duke against “stonewalling his way out of accountability.”

After a face-to-face showdown with the Queen, Andrew was stripped of his royal titles and all military honors tonight.

Andrew’s lawyers failed to persuade a US judge to dismiss a civil lawsuit accusing him of sexually abusing Ms Giuffre when she was 17 — a charge he denies vehemently.

“Utter humiliation for Andrew but he only has himself to blame — and far worse is to come if he continues to stonewall his way out of any accountability re the serious allegations against him and his relationship with EpsteinMaxwell,” Piers wrote in a scathing tweet.

It’s not the first time the ex-GMB host and Sun columnist has mocked Andrew, who will be forced to defend himself against a sexual assault lawsuit, joking that he has “probably discovered he can sweat.”

“Will vile sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell now sing like a canary to avoid spending the rest of her life in prison?” Piers wondered in another jab.

“If she does, a lot of rich, powerful, and famous people could be sweating tonight… or not sweating.”

The Duke has vowed to defend himself against the allegation, according to a source who spoke to the Sun Online tonight.

“We are unsurprised by the ruling, given Judge Kaplan’s robustness in responding to our arguments,” they wrote.

“However, it was not a decision on Ms Giuffre’s allegations on their merits.”

“This is a marathon, not a sprint, and the Duke will continue to fight these allegations.”

Ms Giuffre had expected Andrew to reach an out-of-court settlement with her.

He was expected to pay £10 million from the sale of his Swiss chalet to make this possible, according to reports.

After a US judge ruled that sex abuse claims should be heard in court, legal experts say it is his “least worst option.”

Andrew could be cross-examined about his sex life, his ties to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, and exactly what he did to his accuser in a full civil trial with a jury.

According to a lawyer for Epstein’s victims, the Duke of York could be questioned about his most private parts of his body.

Ex-wife Sarah Ferguson and daughters Beatrice and Eugenie could give sworn statements.

