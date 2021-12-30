After the ‘warmest New Year EVER,’ the Met Office has issued snow warnings as a -4C blast is expected to hit the UK next week.

THE Met Office has predicted that New Year’s Eve will be the hottest on record, but Brits should make the most of it before an Arctic blast arrives next week.

Warm air from the mid-Atlantic will sweep in, displacing the cooler northerly winds that are typical for this time of year, according to forecasters.

Because of the warmer weather, the UK record for the highest temperature on New Year’s Eve – 14.8C in Colwyn Bay, North Wales in 2011 – may be broken.

However, it may be too early to put away the winter coats, as freezing temperatures and snow are expected to return in January, as a ‘SNOWBOMB’ is expected to hit the UK next month.

After what is likely to be the warmest New Year’s Eve on record tomorrow, winter will bite back in the weeks ahead.

Snow is expected to move south starting on January 10th, according to WX Charts.

Wintry showers are also expected in West Wales, the North West, and London.

The forecast for Friday has been released by the Meteogroup.

“Dull and damp start to the day with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain, but rain will ease from most areas, a cloud will break to reveal sunny spells and variable cloud,” according to the forecast for tomorrow morning.

“Rain will continue to fall in the north and west, with heavy and persistent rain in northern Scotland.”

“Daytime rain will ease and turn increasingly light and patchy during the evening, and most areas will be dry,” the National Weather Service predicts for Friday night.

“Overnight, the weather will remain dry but dull, with thick cloud cover and patches of mist forming.

“Some rain and scattered showers are expected, primarily in the north.”

This period could start with a brief settled spell, which would bring cooler and drier weather but also an increased risk of overnight fog and frost.

Milder but more unsettled weather is expected to return later in the month, bringing with it the risks of strong winds and heavy rain.

“We’re keeping a close eye on New Year’s Eve weather, because that record (14.8C) is very much under threat,” Met Office forecaster Craig Snell said.

“However, it appears that the transition (to cooler weather) is underway…

