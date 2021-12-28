After their cat was shot by an arrow, a family in central Pennsylvania is pursuing justice.

After their cat was shot by an arrow, a family in central Pennsylvania is looking for answers.

Alexis Johnson and her family had a bleak Christmas after their 11-year-old cat, Chuck, was shot and impaled with an arrow.

The night before Christmas Eve, Johnson’s husband discovered the wounded cat with an arrow sticking out of his abdomen at their back door.

Johnson admitted, “I wasn’t prepared for what I was about to see.”

Chuck had been shot by a bullet at first, she thought.

“Seeing the arrow completely impale him was shocking.”

Following Chuck’s visit to the veterinarian, Johnson’s family was faced with the difficult decision of whether to spend thousands of dollars just to determine the extent of the damage, or whether to put him down to relieve his pain.

They ultimately chose to release Chuck.

“God bless him, he was purring all the way to the end, which was devastating to me,” Johnson said.

According to Carroll Valley police, whoever shot Chuck faces felony animal cruelty charges, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The following image contains graphic content.

On December 1, Chuck, a cat from Adams County, was shot with an arrow.

According to Carroll Valley police, the suspect is 23 years old.

The department is asking anyone with information about the case to contact them.

Carroll Valley Police Department provided this photograph.

“The family spent Christmas mourning Chuck’s death and wondering who was responsible for Chuck’s death,” police said.

Johnson can’t understand why the shooting took place.

She said she’s had neighbors from all over tell her that Chuck would visit their decks and bring treats from all over the neighborhood since the news about him broke.

According to police, the family lives in the first block of Crossland Trail in Carroll Valley, Adams County.

Chuck, according to Johnson, never left the house.

Johnson knows bow hunters are in the area because she lives in central Pennsylvania.

However, her neighborhood is in the process of being developed, and she doesn’t believe people are shooting around their homes casually.

The morning after the shooting, Johnson and her husband looked for a blood trail to follow, but all they found was a small patch of blood on their back deck that led to the street behind them…

The most recent news from Infosurhoy.