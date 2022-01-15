After threatening to kill an ‘intimate partner,’ a WWE Hall of Famer was arrested on weapons and terroristic threats charges, according to reports.

After threatening to kill an ‘intimate partner,’ a WWE Hall of Famer was arrested on weapon and terroristic threats charges, according to reports.

Tammy Sytch, better known as WWE Hall of Famer Sunny, was reportedly arrested on weapon and terroristic threats charges in New Jersey on Thursday.

Sytch, 49, is being held in the Monmouth County Jail, according to reports.

“Police declined to comment on the details of her arrest,” according to Yahoo.com, but the report said she was being held on “two counts of unlawful possession of a weapon and one count of terroristic threats,” according to TMZ. Police said Sytch “threatened to kill her’intimate partner’ with a pair of scissors,” according to TMZ.

Sytch, 49, has had his fair share of run-ins with the law.

According to the report, she was arrested for the sixth time in February 2019 and charged with DUI.

Inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2011, “Sunny” was a popular wrestling manager in the 1990s.