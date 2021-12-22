After threatening war over Ukraine, Putin “may take advantage of the holidays and take military action while the West is distracted.”

After threatening war over Ukraine, Putin’might take advantage of the holidays and launch military action while the West is distracted.’

As the Ukraine crisis worsens, VLADIMIR Putin may take military action while the West is “distracted,” according to an expert.

Tensions in Eastern Europe appear to be rising, with Putin threatening a “military-technical” response if the West does not cease its “aggressive” behavior.

Moscow has blamed the West for the tensions and has tens of thousands of troops stationed along the Russian-Ukrainian border.

“What the US is doing in Ukraine is right on our doorstep,” Putin said. “They should understand that we have nowhere else to go.”

“Do they think we’ll just sit there and watch?”

Putin may intensify wargames and rhetoric while the West is “distracted” over the holidays, according to Isabel Sawkins, a research fellow at the Henry Jackson Society.

“Russia doesn’t celebrate Christmas at the same time as the West because they follow a slightly different calendar,” she explained.

“As a result, Moscow will go about its business as usual for the next few weeks.”

“All we can do now is hope that Putin doesn’t sneak in and cause any more damage at a time when people in the West are spending time with their families and loved ones.”

Sawkins went on to say that the current political climate in Europe provided Putin with an “opportune” opportunity to ratchet up the rhetoric.

While the Omicron coronavirus variant sweeps across Europe, Germany, a European powerhouse, has a new Chancellor after Angela Merkel stepped down after a 16-year tenure.

However, despite Moscow’s narrative, the expert believes Putin does not want to jeopardize the possibility of a future relationship with the West.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US is working with its allies to de-escalate rising tensions by using diplomacy to address “Russian aggression.”

Sawkins wasn’t entirely critical of Biden’s approach, but he did say that events in Russia had “slipped through the US’ net.”

“I don’t think Biden has been as engaged in the conversations and developments from the beginning as he should have been,” she said.

“With Covid, events in the Pacific region, and the withdrawal from Afghanistan occupying the US’s attention, Russia has slipped through the cracks.”

She urged the president to keep engaging in diplomacy with Moscow until all options have been exhausted.

Last week, EU and US leaders agreed that if Russian troops invaded Ukraine, sanctions would be implemented.

“Any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe costs in response,” the leaders said, adding that “restrictive measures coordinated with partners” would be taken.

New measures could include targeting Russian oligarchs and removing banks from the financial system, according to diplomats.

