After three months and £760 million in damage, the La Palma volcanic eruption was declared over.

After three months and £760 million in damage, the La Palma volcanic eruption has been officially declared over.

In the ten days since the eruption, there has been no lava flow, seismic activity, or significant sulphur dioxide emissions, according to authorities on the Canary Islands.

When the Cumbre Vieja volcano erupted on September 19, over 7,000 people were forced to flee their homes.

The volcano erupted, destroying 3,000 buildings on La Palma, as well as several road networks and farmlands, but no injuries or deaths were reported as a result of the eruption.

Cumbre Vieja erupted for the first time in 50 years, and it was the longest eruption ever recorded on the island of La Palma.

The announcement, according to Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez, was “the best Christmas present.”

“All institutions will continue to work together to rebuild the wonderful island of La Palma and repair all of the damage that has been done,” he said.

The Spanish government has pledged €225 million (£192 million) to aid residents on the island.

More than a month after the eruption started in September, families were still waiting for help.

Nikki Batley, 46, was a resident of one of the towns obliterated by the eruption, and her home was buried in ash.

“Every day is like torture,” she told me last month.

Someone else has lost a home, a piece of property, or a business.

“And after you’ve lost your own home, it’s excruciating to go through, and then you have to go through it all over again, and again, and again through all your family, friends, and neighbors who all live nearby.”

