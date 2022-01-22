After throwing out unwanted food, the headteacher forces a nine-year-old girl to eat from a BIN.

A dinner lady pulls the waffle back out and wipes it down with a napkin, according to CCTV footage.

According to a lawyer representing the girl’s family, the school staffer from Palm Elementary School in Lorain, Ohio, is then seen moving over the girl’s table, returning the food to her and “forcing” her to eat it.

According to the youngster’s mother, LaTosha Williams, the child became ill after eating it, forcing LaTosha to quit her job to care for her daughter at home.

After LaTosha complained to the school, Lorain City School released the damning video on Wednesday.

Her daughter had “changed” and was afraid to return to school, she said.

“It turned my whole family upside down,” she told 19 News.

“At home, she’s changed.

She doesn’t behave in the same way.

She refuses to attend classes.”

According to the school district, LaTosha’s complaint was received but ignored by the headteacher.

According to reports, both the headteacher and a member of the staff involved have been fired.

“Lorain Schools have released surveillance video showing a lunch monitor pull unwanted food from a garbage can, wipe it off, and force the student who threw it away to eat it,” Jim Nelson, a Cleveland19 News anchor, said in a tweet.

“She was fired along with the principal.”

“Any infringement on the dignity and respect of our students will not be tolerated,” Lorain City Schools Superintendent Jeff Graham said.

“Our students deserve teachers who can make good decisions in all situations, and any teacher who can’t deliver on that promise is unwelcome in our schools.”