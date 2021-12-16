After trading up 28 times over 18 months, I swapped 3p hair pin for HOUSE – I went through shoes, a car, and even a cabin.

I traded up 28 times in 18 months, going through shoes, a car, and even a cabin before settling on 3p hair pin for HOUSE.

After trading 28 times in 18 months, an enterprising TikToker claims to have swapped a 3p hairpin for a house.

Demi Skipper, 30, of San Francisco, began the Trade Me Project on TikTok and Instagram in May of last year, upgrading bobby pins to shoes, electronics, and even cars along the way.

She had upgraded to a Wildbound Tiny Cabin by December of last year.

She had the option of stopping there, but she had her heart set on a larger and more permanent residence.

So she kept trading up, getting a Honda CRV, three tractors, a Chipotle celebrity card, and a £30,000 ((dollar)40,000) trailer with a Tesla Powerwall 2.

Then, on the day after Thanksgiving, she completed her 28th and final trade, exchanging the trailer for her own home near Nashville.

After that, she drove to Clarksville, Tennessee, to pick up the keys to her new home.

On Saturday, she posted a video of herself seeing her house for the first time.

“Oh, my God,” Demi exclaims.

This is unbelievable.

I’ve been trading a single bobby pin for a house for a year and a half, and I’ve finally made it.

“And look at it! It just goes to show you that anything is possible!”

She didn’t take out a mortgage and didn’t pay any fees for the modest fixer-upper with a large garden.

Skipper, who works full-time at Cash App as a product lead, embarked on her journey during the lockdown.

She documented it on TikTok, where she went from having no followers to over 289,000 today.

Demi said the whole thing has been “so surreal” in an interview with NBC News.

“People have truly doubted me, and I certainly did at times during the journey,” she said.

“However, I learned a lot about myself in the process, and I was really impressed with my perseverance.”

Demi credited Kyle MacDonald with inspiring her.

In 2006, he used 14 steps to exchange a red paperclip for a house.

Before completing the deal and relocating to a two-story, three-bedroom farmhouse in Kipling, Canada, MacDonald worked on the 14 trades for only a year.

