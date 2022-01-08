After tripping over, I split my forehead in half, and my eyes are now so swollen that I resemble a goldfish.

After tripping and splitting my forehead in half, my eyes are now so swollen that I resemble a goldfish.

After tripping over, a top show jumper split her forehead in half and claims the fall left her eyes swollen enough to make her look like a goldfish.

Last week, Abbi Diamond was at the stables with her horse Blue when she tripped over uneven ground and hit her head on the kerb.

The 19-year-old was rushed to A&E, where it was discovered that the “bone-deep” cut required 17 stitches.

To make matters worse, her eyes quickly swelled, blinding her.

Medics have warned that she will be scarred for the rest of her life as a result of the freak accident.

Abbi, who lives in Edinburgh, Scotland, said she tripped on a pothole while holding Blue on a lead rope.

She kept hold of the rope rather than halting her fall, fearful that her “flighty” horse would bolt.

She said, “My whole face went straight into the kerb.”

“Because Blue is so flighty, the natural reaction is to hold on tight in case she runs up onto the road; my top priority was to keep her safe.”

Her forehead gash was “5cm long and bone deep,” she said.

“It was extremely profound.”

“I was dying to see what it looked like properly, so my mother took a picture of it while I was waiting for it to be stitched up in Aandamp;E,” she explained.

“There was a deep gash from one brow to the other.

It even went down to my eyelid, where I have 17 stitches.”

She was examined by a plastic surgeon, but she still lacks sensation in her forehead.

“For two or three days, both eyes were completely shut.”

It was odd.

“I was worried about losing my vision,” she explained.

“I was supposed to go on vacation to Tenerife on December 31.”

I was sitting in Aandamp;E when I was asked if I could go on vacation.

“They said I could still go, so I figured it couldn’t be that bad,” she says. “But I went home and fell asleep, and when I awoke, I couldn’t see anything.”

“I had golf ball eyes and resembled a goldfish.”

“I look like an ant, too,” a few of my friends have said.

In a viral TikTok video with more than 5.1 million views, she urged other riders to wear hard hats even when riding on solid ground.

“I always expected to get hurt while show-jumping, but I never expected it to happen now,” she said.

“I’d advise people to wear appropriate footwear and even a hat,” she says.

“A lot of people don’t wear a hat when they’re handling…

