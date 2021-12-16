After ‘trying to drive through main gate’ in a security breach, a man was arrested at the Houses of Parliament.

After attempting to drive into the Houses of Parliament, a man is believed to have been arrested.

The man was spotted driving into the building through the main gate in a blue Jaguar.

The man, dressed in grey tracksuit bottoms and a grey top, is surrounded by cops as he stands next to the blue vehicle in photos from the scene.

Close to the Government building in Westminster, the man can be seen being handcuffed.

His car is parked directly across the street from the main entrance to Parliament.

A spokesperson for the Metropolitan Police has been contacted for comment.

