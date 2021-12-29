After Turkey relinquishes command, France assumes command of NATO’s highest-readiness force.

The NATO military alliance announced on Wednesday that Turkey handed over command of NATO’s highest-readiness military force to France on Saturday.

Beginning in January, France will assume command of the Very High Readiness Joint Force (VJTF).

“The Very High Readiness Joint Task Force makes a significant contribution to our collective defense, and France’s leadership exemplifies commitment and capability,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

“At a time when the world faces unprecedented security challenges, there must be no doubt about NATO’s resolve: we stand together to defend and protect all allies,” he added.

The VJTF is NATO’s 40,000-strong response force’s highest readiness element, allowing troops to be deployed in days.

It was established in 2014 as a response to Russian aggression against Ukraine and the Middle East crises.

Every year, the high-readiness force’s leadership is rotated among countries, and several countries contribute troops to the multinational force.

In 2022, the VJTF will be led by a 3,500-strong Franco-German brigade, with Poland, Spain, and Portugal joining the forces as well.

In 2021, Turkey will take command, and in 2023, Germany will succeed France.