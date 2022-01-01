After two teenagers were stabbed to death, Damilola Taylor’s father demanded that Boris Johnson ‘get a grip’ on knife crime.

After two teenagers were stabbed to death, Damilola Taylor’s father demands that Boris Johnson ‘get a grip’ on knife crime.

After two more boys were stabbed to death, DAMILOLA Taylor’s father says Prime Minister Boris Johnson needs to “get a grip” on youth crime.

In Mr Johnson’s constituency, a 16-year-old boy died from knife wounds just half an hour after another, 15-year-old, was killed in a separate incident.

Both are thought to be victims of postcode turf wars, which have fueled London’s highest teenage murder rate since WWII.

The bloodshed on Thursday night brought the total number of teen homicides in the capital to 30 in 2021.

Richard Taylor, 73, a knife crime campaigner whose son Damilola, ten, was stabbed to death in Peckham, South London, in 2000, said: “The Prime Minister needs to get a grip on this.”

“One of these boys’ murders took place in his own constituency, where violence is on the rise.

“In November, I met Boris Johnson and told him that youth groups were being forced to close due to a lack of funding.

“I’m sick of hearing about more young people being murdered.”

The 16-year-old died at the scene in Uxbridge, West London, from a single stab wound.

The 15-year-old died in Croydon, South London, after suffering multiple knife wounds.

In the Croydon stabbing, a 15-year-old boy was arrested yesterday on suspicion of murder.