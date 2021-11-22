After two terror attacks in a month, armed cops are stepping up patrols in London, warning holiday shoppers to be cautious.

After two terror attacks in a month, armed cops are beefing up patrols in London, warning holiday shoppers to be cautious.

The Metropolitan Police Service is increasing the number of officers on the streets of London, and the public is being asked to “remain vigilant.”

The terror threat in the UK has increased from “moderate” to “severe,” with warnings that crowded places like Christmas markets could be targeted.

The decision was made because the bomb attack in Liverpool was “the second in a month,” according to Home Secretary Priti Patel.

Additional patrols will be carried out across London by officers from the Metropolitan Police Service, the City of London Police, and the British Transport Police.

Many will occur during or near Christmas events, busy shopping areas, and transportation hubs.

The patrols come as more people are expected to be out on the streets this year than last year, thanks to the removal of pandemic-related lockdown restrictions.

In the run-up to the holidays, anti-terrorist patrols known as Project Servator will be deployed across the capital.

Specially trained officers on the dedicated patrols can spot telltale signs of people planning or preparing a terrorist attack.

Specialist counter-terrorism security advisors have also been advising event organizers and venue owners on how to keep their attendees safe.

The increased patrols follow two terror attacks in less than a month in Liverpool and Essex.

Ali Harbi Ali, 25, was charged with plotting terrorism for two and a half years before allegedly murdering Tory MP David Amess in Leigh-on-Sea on October 15.

At 1.10 p.m., veteran MP Amess was pronounced dead on the scene, with multiple stab wounds to the chest according to a preliminary post-mortem report.

Because of its “religious and ideological” motivations, the Crown Prosecution Service claims the murder has a terrorist connection.

Emad Jamil Al-Swealmeen, a Poppy Day bomber, attacked outside Liverpool Women’s Hospital on November 14, detonating a homemade bomb.

The Jordanian, 32, is said to have had mental health issues and was once arrested with a knife.

Al-Swealmeen blew himself up with a home-made ball-bearing device, despite having no known ties to any terrorist organizations.

The police warnings come after we reported that spy chiefs believe it is “highly likely” that fanatics will attempt atrocities in the aftermath of the hospital bombing attempt on Poppy Day.

