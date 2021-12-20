After undergoing nose plastic surgery, a Turkish doctor advises against using alternative methods.

The average rhinoplasty revision rate is between 5 and 10%, according to Dr.

ISTANBUL, TURKEY

According to a leading Turkish doctor, the success of nose plastic surgery is determined by nose and skin structure, as well as surgical experience, and that alternative approaches from the internet will cause confusion about the procedure’s ability to be repeated.

“Factors like the nose and skin structure, surgical experience, and the patient’s recovery performance all play a role in a successful rhinoplasty.”

In general, the rate of revision in nose surgeries ranges from 5 to 10%,” Dr.

Anadolu Agency spoke with Erkan Soylu, an ENT specialist at Istanbul’s Medipol Mega University Hospital.

If the desired results are not achieved, revisions are required.

He advises patients to stay in close contact with their surgeon and avoid consulting other doctors or looking for alternative approaches on the internet during the healing process.

He stressed that the patient and the doctor should decide together whether a revision is necessary, and that scheduling revision surgery before the recovery period is over is inconvenient.

According to their experience, the recovery period is at least one year in patients with normal and thin skin, and at least two years in patients with thick skin.

“When the healing process is complete, some problems may disappear or reappear.

As a result, the most rational approach is to wait until all of the results are in and then plan surgery if necessary,” he said.

He stressed that nose surgeries have two goals: a better appearance and more comfortable breathing. He added that the lack of sufficient improvement in breathing after the surgery is the absolute reason for revision.

“It’s a little more complicated when it comes to appearance.

A patient with thick skin, for example, will be unable to achieve a thin pointed and sharp nose.

In a patient with severe facial asymmetry, a completely smooth nose is not possible,” he explained.

He also advised that all patients go into surgery with a clear understanding of their nose’s issues and limitations.

Gozde Bayar wrote this piece.