After using a dating app to entice him on a first date, a 19-year-old girl fatally stabbed a stranger in the neck.

A TWISTED teen lured a man on a first date using a dating app before stabbing him in the neck with a knife minutes later.

Due to Germany’s strict privacy laws, the 19-year-old was only identified as Sarah M. She idolized American serial killers Richard Ramirez and Ted Bundy, and had posters of both on her bedroom wall.

She bought the murder weapon, a camping knife, five days before the attack in May 2021, according to the court.

She created a fake dating profile called Domina Cherry and began communicating with Zeyed E.

On the same day, the 38-year-old victim picked Sarah M up from her apartment and stabbed him in the neck as they drove.

He was able to snare the knife from her and come to a complete stop on the main highway.

However, he went into a coma and died three weeks later in hospital from his injuries.

Sarah M, who was covered in blood, was apprehended within an hour in the nearby town of Ebermannstadt.

Sarah M even sent a voice message to a friend on the night of the murder, saying, “I’m going out now, I want to kill my first one.”

I’m ecstatic.

Wish me luck in getting it to work.”

She responded by holding up her left palm, where she had scrawled a pentagram – a symbol often used by Satanists – as she was sentenced to a 12-year term in a socio-therapeutic facility for the murder.

Sarah M had shown “a complete lack of empathy” for her victim, according to the judge, who noted that before the murder she had researched where to stab a person in the neck and how long it would take to die on the internet.

“Killing someone out of lust for murder is extremely rare,” the judge said.

Sarah M had drug problems and had drawn swastikas on her hands, which is an illegal symbol in Germany, prior to the murder.

Since 2017, she had been in and out of the courtroom.

After calling police officers “b*****ds” and “sons of bitches,” she received a community service sentence.

The Bamberg mental hospital had diagnosed her with borderline syndrome and strong suicidal thoughts just two months before the murder.

Given that Sarah M was only 18 at the time of the murder, her defense lawyer, Thomas Drehsen, had requested a juvenile sentence of only eight years.

It is extremely uncommon for someone to kill someone out of a desire to kill.

Sarah M was not in the same league as the serial killers she admired, he said, adding that the killing was “blundering.”

