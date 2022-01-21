After using bedsheets to climb down from a window and crushing his lungs, a 91-year-old man dies trying to escape an Italian care home.

After using bedsheets to climb down from a window and crushing his lungs, a 91-year-old man dies while attempting to flee an Italian care home.

According to reports, a 91-year-old man died while attempting to flee his care home by lowering himself out of a window with a bedsheet tied around his waist.

When the sheet tightened around Mario Finotti, causing “severe whiplash,” his lungs were reportedly crushed.

Staff arriving for the morning shift in Papozze, Italy, south of Venice, discovered him dangling.

Staff said he was probably trying to reach the house where he had spent most of his life, according to Corriere del Veneto.

Mario had recently moved to the Opera Pia Francesco Bottoni retirement home.

“We are shocked by what has happened,” care home director Luca Avanzi told Corriere della Sera.

“Mario Finotti was in good health and had no degenerative diseases.”

“It’s unclear what was going through his mind because he was calm from a psychological standpoint.”

“His niece had also spoken with the psychologist via video call last week, and a good psychological picture of the elderly man had emerged.”

After family visits were halted due to Covid, Mario’s carers and friends speculated that he might have been lonely.

Mario, who had never married because he “loved freedom,” had recently returned home to be with his family following a stay in the hospital.

He had assured his niece, however, that he was “fine” and that she did not need to pay him any attention.

The cause of death is unknown.

He may have also hit his head as the sheet swung him into the building’s side, according to reports.

No third party is criminally liable for the accident, according to prosecutor Francesco D’Abrosca.