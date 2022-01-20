After using sausages dangled from drones to attract her, a lost dog was reunited with her owner.

A LOST DOG has been reunited with her owner after rescuers attempted to lure her with sausages dangled from drones during a four-day search.

Millie’s favorite snacks were tied to the aircraft with bootlaces, which were then flown over marshes where she had vanished.

Millie’s fondness for bangers was discovered two days into the search, prompting volunteers from Denmead Drone Search and Rescue to devise the inventive scheme.

Millie was enticed to eat a suspended sausage she had sniffed out, just as she had hoped.

The terrified pet, on the other hand, was too terrified to cross muddy marshes to reach rescuers waiting in a kayak nearby.

She was found later and bounded into the arms of her rescuer.

Millie’s owner, Emma Oakes, raised the alarm after her pet vanished on Saturday, and the police, coastguards, and DDSAR responded.

She was particularly concerned because her beloved pet had been spotted running near major roads near Farlington Marshes in Portsmouth.

“We had two teams in a kayak try to go out to see where Millie was after we had a sighting,” DDSAR’s Elliot Exton said.

“We came up with the idea of hanging sausages on the drone to attract her to the team because it was high tide and we didn’t want her to drown.”

“However, Millie refused to cross the mud and only stayed on the grassy areas.”

The rescuers persevered with the sausage ruse until the early hours of Sunday morning, when they reluctantly called off their search.

Millie was spotted nearby Havant later that day, so Emma’s father, Tony, and his border collie, Jasper, went out to look for her.

Millie spotted the couple and dashed over to Tony, leaping into his arms.

“When my father called, I could breathe again,” Emma, the care manager, said.

It was as if a wave of relief washed over me.

“I was looking for Millie and working at the same time, and I was completely exhausted.”

It’s wonderful to have her back.”

“Millie’s been through so much, bless her,” she continued.

She’s squeamish and afraid of anyone who approaches her up close.”

Emma thanked the volunteers who assisted in the search for Millie, praising the “amazing” drone team for their creative rescue ideas.

Elliot stated that, despite the arduous nature of the search, it had been worthwhile in the end.

“We don’t ask for money because we’re volunteers,” he added.

We only cared about the dog’s welfare.”