After vanishing in Dubai, British footballer Billy Hood was placed in cockroach-infested solitary confinement for ten days.

Billy’s uncle David spoke to his nephew for the first time in weeks after prison guards brutally cut off his access to the outside world.

Billy, 24, was sentenced to 25 years in prison in October after he was discovered in his car with four tiny bottles of harmless CBD vape oil.

“I spoke with him, but he was very limited in what he could say,” David told Detained in Dubai CEO and founder Radha Stirling.

“Upon his arrival, he was placed in solitary confinement for ten days, despite the fact that the limit is supposed to be five.”

“The lights were on full beam 24 hours a day, seven days a week.”

“Billy told me that in the cockroach-infested cell with no toiletries and the aircon set to -10 degrees, he was on the verge of losing his mind.”

After he was moved from one of Dubai’s most notorious prisons, Billy’s family had not heard from him.

After he claimed to have damning evidence that Dubai cops framed him, his family was extremely concerned for his well-being.

Since discussing his bombshell evidence, a friend of the footballer, from Ladbroke Grove, West London, claimed he had been “tortured” and “tasered” in the “hellhole” prison.

Billy will spend his 25th birthday in appalling conditions in the notorious Al Sadr prison while awaiting the outcome of his appeal.

“This is a form of torture and most certainly contravenes UN directives,” Ms Stirling said of his ten days in solitary confinement.

“Over the years, we’ve received numerous reports of interrogation rooms and cells being turned into freezer boxes, with some prisoners even being douched in ice-cold water.

“This treatment is a betrayal of British values, and it must be looked into.”

Billy has been detained in the UAE for nine months as a result of a friend allegedly leaving CBD oil in his car while dropping him off at the airport.

Billy was beaten for five days straight, according to friend and football agent Alfie Cain, as officers tried to force him to confess to drug crimes.

Billy told him he only signed the drug trafficking confession because officials told him it would stop the abuse if he signed the document, which was written in Arabic.

Billy’s family, with the help of the campaign group Detained in Dubai, has applied for a royal pardon as well as a direct appeal to Dubai ruler Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum for his release.

