After warnings of the largest invasion in Europe since WWII, experts say Russia has “no reason” to invade Ukraine.

According to an expert, Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has ‘no reason’ to launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine because it would cause more harm than good.

An expert has stated that Russia has “no reason” to launch a full-scale attack on Ukraine, following reports that Russian President Vladimir Putin may launch Europe’s largest invasion since World War II.

A growing number of Western military officials have expressed concern about Russia’s military buildup along the Ukrainian border.

Ukraine claims Russia has 120,000 troops near its former Soviet neighbor’s border, but the Kremlin denies any aggression.

According to intelligence reports, Mr Putin is planning a 175,000-strong multi-front offensive as soon as 2022, which would be twice as powerful as the annexation of the Crimean peninsula eight years ago.

Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Britain’s new chief of the armed forces, expressed his “deep concern” earlier this week.

“The worst-case scenarios in terms of a full invasion of Ukraine would be unprecedented in Europe since World War II,” Admiral Radakin said.

But, according to Eleanor Bindman, a senior lecturer in eastern European politics at Manchester Metropolitan University, a full-scale offensive would only harm Russia.

“Putin is a very pragmatic political actor,” she explained, “and you really have to ask yourself, ‘In what way would he benefit from a full-scale invasion of Ukraine?’ The answer is that he wouldn’t, and he would actually do enormous physical and economic damage, so why would he bother?”

Dr. Bindman went on to say that talking about an impending invasion is “generally really unhelpful.”

Dr. Bindman said the deployment of Russian troops and recent harsh rhetoric are aimed at opening a conversation with the West to get it to “at least take into account what Russia is saying about Ukraine,” citing US President Joe Biden and Mr. Putin’s talks to de-escalate tensions.

However, she added that it benefits Putin domestically because he “must appear to be talking tough in relation to the west and the Ukrainian government.”

“The Russian government and people care deeply about Ukraine, but the Russian people have no desire to go there.”

UK news summary from Infosurhoy.

Russia has ‘no reason’ to invade Ukraine, says expert after warnings of biggest invasion in Europe since WWII