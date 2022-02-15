After weeks of misbehaving, my next-door neighbor is being evicted, but she’s getting even by keeping my kids awake at night.

After weeks of misbehaving, my next-door neighbor is being evicted, but she’s retaliating by keeping my kids awake at night.

In the weeks leading up to the eviction of her upstairs neighbor, a Michigan woman claims the neighbor tortured her.

Three times in one night, police were dispatched to the squabbling neighbors’ Dearborn apartment complex.

According to the Press and Guide, the upstairs neighbor allegedly told police that the downstairs neighbor was stomping on her floor deliberately loudly.

She also claimed that the upper tenant was being evicted and that he had been causing problems for weeks.

The downstairs neighbor, on the other hand, had made her own accusations.

She, on the other hand, claimed that she works until midnight and is unable to sleep during the day due to her downstairs neighbor’s children.

The upstairs neighbor, according to reports, was “agitated” by the presence of the lower tenant and “repeatedly swore at them.”

The incident occurred in the 5200 block of Argyle in Dearborn earlier this month.

The reason for eviction of the downstairs neighbor is unknown.

The Dearborn Police Department was contacted for comment by The Sun.

