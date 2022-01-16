After weeks of planning a Capitol attack, the Oath Keepers declared, “We’re going to fight.”

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) —

On March 3, 2020, the Oath Keepers were already convinced that President Donald Trump had been cheated out of victory, and members of the far-right militia group were planning a march on the US Capitol.

According to court documents, the group’s leader, Stewart Rhodes, wrote fellow members, “We aren’t getting through this without a civil war.”

“It’s too late.”

“Be mentally, physically, and spiritually prepared.”

When Democrat Joe Biden was declared the winner four days later by The Associated Press and other news outlets, Rhodes allegedly told Oath Keepers to “refuse to accept it and march en-masse on the nation’s Capitol,” according to the documents.

The indictment of Rhodes, the Oath Keepers’ leader, and ten other members or associates last week was shocking in part because federal prosecutors, after a year of investigation into the Jan.

They were charged with seditious conspiracy on June 6, 2021, a rarely used Civil War-era statute reserved for the most serious political criminals.

However, the documents show how quickly Trump’s most ardent and dangerous supporters mobilized to use force and violence to overturn the election results, despite the fact that there was no widespread election fraud and Trump’s Cabinet and local election officials declared the vote to be free and fair.

Hundreds of people have been charged in the violent attempt to prevent Biden’s victory from being certified by Congress.

“We fight like hell,” Trump said at a rally near the White House just before the riot.

And if you don’t fight as hard as you can, you won’t have a country.”

Trump’s words of encouragement, on the other hand, were unnecessary for Rhodes and others.

The course of action had been set.

The Oath Keepers were founded by Elmer Stewart Rhodes III, 56, in 2009.

He and a group of friends decided to form an organization based on the fear of “imminent tyranny,” which they saw as a result of federal overreach and a series of unrecognized threats, such as the government planning to attack its own citizens.

He enlisted the help of current and former military personnel, as well as police officers and first responders.

Rhodes enlisted in the Army as a paratrooper after graduating from high school, but he was honorably discharged after being injured while night parachuting…

