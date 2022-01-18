After weighing in at 27.5 pounds, the giant cat appears to be on track to break the world record.

After weighing in at 27.5 pounds, the giant cat appears to be on track to set a new world record.

There isn’t a kitten in sight — Yulia Minina’s pet appears to be furmidable.

She claims the Maine Coon weighs 12.5kg (27.5lb), just missing out on a world record by a smidgeon.

And, at 22 months old, Kefir in Stary Oskol, Russia, still has a lot of growing to do.

“I couldn’t believe a normal baby could grow up to be so big,” Yulia explains.

“Not only did he grow up to be a large man, but he is also very intelligent and always acts calmly.

“Kefir has a formidable appearance, but he is a very affectionate and modest child.”

“When visitors arrive at the house, all eyes are on him, and he willingly allows himself to be stroked.

When strangers come to the house, however, they mistake him for a dog.

“He also has a nighttime habit of climbing on top of me and sleeping.”

It didn’t bother me when he was a kitten, but now that he’s grown into a big, heavy boy, it’s difficult to sleep with him.

“Kefir is a year and ten months old and weighs 12.5 kilograms.

He’s still regarded as a kitten.

“Maine Coons live for 3 to 4 years.

As a result, I believe it should be expanded even more.”