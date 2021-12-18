After winning £1 million on the National Lottery, a school dinner lady can finally buy her son Christmas gifts.

AFTER WINNING £1 MILLION IN THE LOTTERY, A COUPLE CAN FINALLY BUY CHRISTMAS PRESENTS FOR THEIR SON.

The Dakin family had a hard time affording Christmas gifts.

In 2018, Jeff, Jeff’s father, suffered a stroke at the hospital where he works, forcing Karen to ask her parents for money to cover the cost of gifts for their 15-year-old son.

Karen, a school dinner lady, changed all of that when she won the £1 million jackpot in a lottery draw just hours before Mother’s Day, using numbers based on her son’s birthday.

“We had always struggled,” she explained, “so my father gave us money that Christmas to help us with Callum’s presents.”

The couple was able to upgrade from their cramped two-bed rental to a five-bed bungalow in Kesgrave, Suffolk, thanks to the win.

“When we moved in, Jeff and I had a little cry,” Karen said, shocked that their entire previous home could fit into just two of their new rooms.

The family is now planning to take their son Callum abroad for the first time.

“Callum has never flown,” Karen said to The Mirror.

So we’re going to take him to Portugal and then to Disneyland one day.

“My life now revolves around making memories for Callum, even if I still go bargain shopping.”

Karen said her son “in some strange way, helped give me the most amazing Mother’s Day gift of all time” shortly after her win in March.

“I have no plans to stop being a dinner lady,” the Ipswich mother added.

“I enjoy my job, school, and all of the students.”

“I’ve always chosen numbers that are meaningful to me, such as my son Callum’s birthday – the year and the time – so I immediately recognized the winning numbers.”

“Wow, what an incredible turn of events.”

Karen stayed up late on Mother’s Day celebrating her win before calling Camelot at 9 a.m. to confirm her prize.