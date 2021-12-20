After winning a chess tournament, a homeless Nigerian teenager transforms his life.

Adeoye Fawaz learned to play chess in the slums, and she now mentors 500 underprivileged children.

Adeoye Fawaz used to live under a bridge in Lagos, Nigeria’s largest city, but the game of chess has changed his life.

In Nigeria and Burkina Faso, the 19-year-old bus conductor learned to play after joining a group called Chess in Slums, which has mentored 500 underprivileged children and helped 100 of them return to school.

After defeating 50 other young people in a tournament organized by the organization, he is now basking in glory.

Adeoye hopes to use his victory as a springboard to a successful chess career and a life away from the streets.

“I want to use chess to change my life and become a celebrity,” he told the BBC.

I’d like people to be familiar with who I am.

I no longer desire to reside beneath a bridge.

I’d like to live in a home.

“I don’t want to be a homeless person any longer.”

Chess in Slums aims to improve the lives of children in low-income neighborhoods.

Adeoye’s story went viral on social media after he won the tournament, inspiring Nigerians to donate £45,000 to Chess in Slums.

Following Adeoye’s victory, tournament organizer and former Nigerian chess champion Tunde Onakoya urged Nigerians to support the organization.

“Now imagine if you gave these boys a proper education? Imagine if you taught them how to code? Imagine how many of them we’d lost to the streets because no one paid attention,” he said.

Orphans and young people who have run away from their homes in the hope of forging a better life in Lagos are among those who attend the group’s coaching sessions, according to Tunde.

“I now bear a heavy burden in my heart for those children because I now know their names and have seen what they can become if given the chance to shine,” he continued.

Homeless Nigerian teenager, 19, transforms life after winning chess tournament